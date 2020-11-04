Comerica Bank Has $13.96 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,871,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,442,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

