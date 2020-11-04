Comerica Bank Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

