Comerica Bank Has $13.29 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

