Comerica Bank Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $370.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.68 and its 200 day moving average is $320.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

