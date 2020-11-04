Comerica Bank Has $11.97 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,782,000 after buying an additional 279,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

