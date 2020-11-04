Comerica Bank Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE TM opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

