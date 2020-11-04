Comerica Bank Has $11.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.