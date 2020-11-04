Comerica Bank Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.