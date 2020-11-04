Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dana by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dana by 32.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dana by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 150,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Dana by 376.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

