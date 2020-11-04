Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

