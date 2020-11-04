Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dana by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in Dana by 4.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,014,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Dana stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.34, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.