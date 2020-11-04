Comerica Bank Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $370.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.68 and its 200 day moving average is $320.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

