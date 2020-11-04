Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 708.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.28. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $358.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

