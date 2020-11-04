Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.00. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

