Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of TCF Financial worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $11,001,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

