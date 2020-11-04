Comerica Bank Buys 974 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

