Comerica Bank Buys 6,661 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $9,603,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Entergy by 6.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

