Comerica Bank Buys 43,849 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 34,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

