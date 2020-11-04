Comerica Bank Buys 37,358 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 61,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,709.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,061,200 shares of company stock worth $93,995,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

