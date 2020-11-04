Comerica Bank Acquires 39,241 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Element Solutions worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

