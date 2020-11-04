Comerica Bank Acquires 2,428 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

