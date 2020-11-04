Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

