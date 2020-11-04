Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. On average, analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLNC opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $695.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.58.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,656.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

