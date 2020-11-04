Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

