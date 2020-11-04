Colliers Secur. Comments on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of INSP opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $160.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.