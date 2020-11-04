Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $383,613 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.