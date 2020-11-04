Codexis (CDXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $801.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

