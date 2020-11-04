CNX Resources Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CNX Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

