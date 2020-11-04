CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CNA stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. AMG Funds LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

