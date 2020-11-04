CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 411,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CME Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 380,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

