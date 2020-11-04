CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCRF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of DOCRF opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.