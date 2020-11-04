Cloudflare (NET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NET opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a PE ratio of -81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 92,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $3,445,052.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $527,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.41.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

