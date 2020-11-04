Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

