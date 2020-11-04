Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 5,468 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

