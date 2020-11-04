Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

