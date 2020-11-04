Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $217,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

