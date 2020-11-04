Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 497,105 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 124.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.