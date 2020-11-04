Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $9,540,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $296.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.