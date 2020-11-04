Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.