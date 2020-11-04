Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,528 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

