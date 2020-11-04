Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 979,022 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,730,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 453,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,461,000 after buying an additional 187,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $224.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

