Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 695 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Moody’s by 96.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

