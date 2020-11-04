City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.88.

City stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth $349,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

