City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives $68.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

