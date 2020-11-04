Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Reduced by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after buying an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after buying an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after buying an additional 123,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

