Cincinnati Bell (CBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $769.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

