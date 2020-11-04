Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

