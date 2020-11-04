Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

