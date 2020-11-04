Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

