Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Choice Hotels International stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.
About Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.
