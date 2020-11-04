Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 20,305 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $312,087.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

